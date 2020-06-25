Hayden Royal LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 927,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580,133. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

