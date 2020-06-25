Hayden Royal LLC Sells 78 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $235.67. 827,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $245.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

