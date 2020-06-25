Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 150,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000.

Shares of HYACU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,498. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

