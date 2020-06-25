Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $327,636.02

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market cap of $327,636.02 and $90.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00462126 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054612 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010187 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003401 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 27,213,999 coins and its circulating supply is 27,045,721 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

