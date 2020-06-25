Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $19.12. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 25,974 shares.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

