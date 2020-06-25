HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Price Up 1%

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.32, approximately 6,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd.

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

