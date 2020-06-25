HeroNode Achieves Market Cap of $167,863.70 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, IDEX and Token Store. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 198.8% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $167,863.70 and approximately $516.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Bibox, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

