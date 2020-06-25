HGC Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.