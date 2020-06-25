HGC Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondPeak were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

DiamondPeak stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 2,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,177. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.