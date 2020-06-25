HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys 164,500 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the period. GX Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 746,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000.

GXGXU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 150,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

