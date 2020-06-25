HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Merger were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCOU. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000.

Healthcare Merger stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,403. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

