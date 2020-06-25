HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRVU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 201,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

