HGC Investment Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,050 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PropTech Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of PTACU stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

