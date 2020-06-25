HGC Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the quarter. CF Finance Acquisition comprises about 3.2% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 4.97% of CF Finance Acquisition worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CF Finance Acquisition by 151.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 392,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,605,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in CF Finance Acquisition by 134.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,207,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 692,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Finance Acquisition by 179.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 716,420 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

