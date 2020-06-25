HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $508,000 in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:APXTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,091,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 91,210 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 775,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403,605 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $326,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APXTU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 75,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,056. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily intends to focus its search on companies in the software and Internet technology industries.

