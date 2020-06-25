HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 399,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,850,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,698,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,784,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

NBACU stock remained flat at $$10.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

