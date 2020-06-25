HGC Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,175,000 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stable Road Acquisition were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000.

OTCMKTS SRACU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

