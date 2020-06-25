HGC Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,952,230 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952,230 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in CHP Merger by 24.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

CHPMU remained flat at $$10.25 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

