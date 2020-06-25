Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,437.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,640. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

