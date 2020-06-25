Highlander Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 410,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 100,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $234.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,997,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

