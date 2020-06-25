Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. 13,996,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.