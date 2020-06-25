Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 11,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

