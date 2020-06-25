Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.36. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 158,272 shares trading hands.

SVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

