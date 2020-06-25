Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Benchmark lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 2,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $958.33 million, a P/E ratio of -182.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.