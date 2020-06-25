I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $5,693.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00773171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00221851 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,238,596 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

