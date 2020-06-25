iBank Market Cap Tops $840.81 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One iBank coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a total market capitalization of $840.81 and approximately $7.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iBank has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,562.52 or 2.75146336 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

