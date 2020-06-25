ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.31

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, CoinTiger and Bithumb. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $170.26 million and $26.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01851221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172044 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi, COSS, Rfinex, Bitbns, ABCC, Allbit, CoinTiger, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.