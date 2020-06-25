IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading 2.5% Higher

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

