Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 22,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

