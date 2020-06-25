Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 1.2%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.21), approximately 307,879 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $286.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a GBX 1.57 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

