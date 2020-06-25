Infinite Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 5.9%

Infinite Lithium Corp (CVE:ILI) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 285,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 149,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Infinite Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Lithium Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications covering 22,625 hectares located in Mexico; and the Jackpot property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

