Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 568,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.39. Inphi has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Inphi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Inphi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.