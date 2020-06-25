Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67, approximately 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.