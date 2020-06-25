Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.78, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 17,431.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000.

