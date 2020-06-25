Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.82. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 465,969 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $15,609,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

