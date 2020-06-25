Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $59.07, approximately 33,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.