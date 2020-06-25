INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Trading Up 5.1%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), approximately 2,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.19.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.