iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJJN) were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.80, approximately 254 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.