iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NYSEARCA:STPP) Stock Price Down 0%

iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN (NYSEARCA:STPP) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $25.64, approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury Steepener ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.