iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Hayden Royal LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,717,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,228. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.