iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.68. 36,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

