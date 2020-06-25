iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,167 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.