iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $765,116,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,925 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

