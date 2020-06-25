iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 704,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,108,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

