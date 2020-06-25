iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.49. 51,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $195.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

