iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $211.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

