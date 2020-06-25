iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 34,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $122.87. 45,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

