Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.58, 54,074 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 92,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

