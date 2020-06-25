Jana Partners LLC Acquires New Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 846,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,159,000. New Relic comprises approximately 4.5% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jana Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of New Relic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 161,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,475 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

