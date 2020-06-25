Jana Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,249,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,518,000. Perspecta accounts for 9.0% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 58,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,251. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

